Two killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at National Highway here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that two youths were going to Okara from Chichawatni by a motorbike when a rashly driven trailer hit them near Okara Cantt. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot. Their identification has yet to be established.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital Okara.

Police are investigating.