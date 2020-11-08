Two Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:30 PM
KASUR, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Bhoneki Morh, Pattoki on Sunday.
According to police, Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Akbar residents of Jamper Kalan Pattoki were riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler crashed into a stationary tractor trolley at Bhoneki Morh. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital Pattoki.
Police are investigating.