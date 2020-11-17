UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Two killed in road accident

Two people, including a policeman on Tuesday killed in a road accident between a motorcycle and a passenger coach

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Two people, including a policeman on Tuesday killed in a road accident between a motorcycle and a passenger coach.

A police cop Ghulam Hyder Khoso and Manzoor Solangi were killed when a Shikarpur bound coach hit their motorcycle.

The coach driver managed to escape after abandoning the bus.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Accident Shikarpur Colombian Peso Coach

Recent Stories

Administrator terms CSS Corners as opportunities f ..

56 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to provide basic amenities to ba ..

58 seconds ago

High alert issued as corona positive cases ratio r ..

59 seconds ago

UK's Johnson Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Con ..

1 minute ago

Two COVID-19 patients die, 90 more cases reported ..

1 minute ago

GB rejected opposition with their votes: Saif Kaka ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.