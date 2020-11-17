Two Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Two people, including a policeman on Tuesday killed in a road accident between a motorcycle and a passenger coach.
A police cop Ghulam Hyder Khoso and Manzoor Solangi were killed when a Shikarpur bound coach hit their motorcycle.
The coach driver managed to escape after abandoning the bus.