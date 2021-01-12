UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accident

Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Bushra Bibi (45),resident of chak 76-RB, Rasoolpura was traveling on motorcycle when she suddenly fell down near Al-Barka mills on Jarranwala-Khurrianwala road and crushed under the wheels of dumper coming from rear side.

She died on the spot.

In another accident, 30-year-old Muhammad Asif s/o Younus was trying to board on moving bus at Ghaseetpura stop and crushed to death under the wheels of the bus.

Rescue teams shifted both the bodies to rural health center, Khurrianwala.

