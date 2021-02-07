UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Two killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Two youth were killed in a road accident here on Sunday morning.

According to police, Akmal (23) and Shoaib (28) were riding a motorcycle at Samundri road when their two-wheeler ran into a parked truck nearChak Ganga Singh. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot.

Police have handed over bodies to their families after completing legal formalities.

