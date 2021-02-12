UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accident

Fri 12th February 2021

Two killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were crushed to death by truck here at Chunian bypass.

Police said on Friday that two motorcyclists--Abdul Sattar (40) and another,yet to be identified, were traveling on Chunian bypass when a speeding truck hit and ran over both the two-wheelers due to dense fog.

Consequently, both riders sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The accused truck driver managed to escape.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

