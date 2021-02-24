Two killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed as a speeding mini-truck hit a motorcycle and loader rickshaw near here Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a speeding mini truck was on its way when it hit a motorcycle and then loader rickshaw near a small industrial estate.

As a result, two persons identified as Saeed son of Ramzan resident of Bhakkar and Fakhar (22) of Jhang were killed on-the-spot while another one Asif (40) resident of Chak No 119-RB Rasoolpura was injured.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured to Allied Hospital.