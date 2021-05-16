UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Two killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Two young men riding a motorbike were killed in a collision with a truck in the SITE area of Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the deceased Gangu Bhagri and Siyaram Bhagri were residents of the SITE area.

The police informed that the truck driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded, adding that a FIR would be lodged on the affected family's complaint.

The dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

