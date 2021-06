FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people were killed in a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcyle near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding rickshaw collided with a bike from the opposite direction near Burki village on Expressway. As a result, two unidentified people werekilled on the spot.

The police shifted the bodies to a mortuary.