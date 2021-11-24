Two killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed, while three others suffered injuries in a road accident on Okara-Depalpur road.

Police said here on Wednesday that a speeding tractor-trolley ran over the passengers who fell on road after a car-rickshaw collision near 32-2L village.

Two persons died on the spot ,while three others received serious injuries.

On getting information police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to DHQ South city hospital.

The victims were identified as Mafia (21), daughter of Iqbal and Ijaz (23) s/o Mustafa, residents of 31-2L village.

Police launched investigation.