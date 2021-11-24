Two Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:30 AM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed, while three others suffered injuries in a road accident on Okara-Depalpur road.
Police said here on Wednesday that a speeding tractor-trolley ran over the passengers who fell on road after a car-rickshaw collision near 32-2L village.
Two persons died on the spot ,while three others received serious injuries.
On getting information police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to DHQ South city hospital.
The victims were identified as Mafia (21), daughter of Iqbal and Ijaz (23) s/o Mustafa, residents of 31-2L village.
Police launched investigation.