Two Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 07:22 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Two young men were killed in a road accident between a truck and a motorbike on the National Highway here on Saturday.

According to Badhani police, a truck overloaded with sacks struck the motorbike killing Khair Muhammad Khaskheli and Mumtaz Ali Hajano.

The bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico legal formalities.

The deceased were reportedly residents of Chandan Mori area.

The incident's FIR has not been registered so far.

The police have detained the driver and impounded the vehicle.

