UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Two killed in road accident

Two persons lost their lives, while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near Marble Market, Ichhra area here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons lost their lives, while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near Marble Market, Ichhra area here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, two motorcyclists were killed following a collision between a two-wheeler and a dumper truck in Ichhra area.

In the incident two other persons received injuries and were shifted to Service Hospital by Rescue 1122.

The identity of deceased men was yet to be ascertained.

Related Topics

Road Accident Rescue 1122 Market

Recent Stories

Opposition parties decide to withdraw no-trust-mot ..

Opposition parties decide to withdraw no-trust-motion against KP CM

7 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses petition seeking ex-PM Imran Khan's ..

IHC dismisses petition seeking ex-PM Imran Khan's name on ECL

7 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Short Film Project, Collecting Stor ..

Vivo Announces Short Film Project, Collecting Stories from Fans to be shot by Pa ..

29 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes first player to win ICC Player ..

Babar Azam becomes first player to win ICC Player of the Month award twice

7 minutes ago
 China Interested in Investigation of US Biolab Ope ..

China Interested in Investigation of US Biolab Operations - Russian Lawmaker

7 minutes ago
 French Voters Most Concerned About Purchasing Powe ..

French Voters Most Concerned About Purchasing Power - Poll

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.