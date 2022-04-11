Two killed in road accident

Two persons lost their lives, while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near Marble Market, Ichhra area here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons lost their lives, while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near Marble Market, Ichhra area here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, two motorcyclists were killed following a collision between a two-wheeler and a dumper truck in Ichhra area.

In the incident two other persons received injuries and were shifted to Service Hospital by Rescue 1122.

The identity of deceased men was yet to be ascertained.