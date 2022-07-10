Two killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Bhaphraa Police Chowki, here on Sunday.

According to police, Aarwar and Amaar, residents of Bhabhraa, were going to Kotmomin on motorcycle to distribute meat among their relatives.

When they reached near Bukhari Pull their two-wheeler collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction. As a result, they both sustained head injuries and died on the spot while another motorcyclist, Shafqat, received serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.