SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 sources said the accident took place on Sargodha-Gujrat road near Maee Di Jugi village where a recklessly driven bus hit a motorcycle from behind.

Resultantly, motorcyclists Usman and Javed, residents of Lalanivillage, died on the spot due to head injuries.

Police were investigating.