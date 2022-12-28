UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Road Accident

A woman and her son were killed in a road accident in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A woman and her son were killed in a road accident in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a rashly driven motorcycle collided with a sugarcane loaded tractor-trolley near Kot Kabeer Syed Wala Road.

As a result, Naseem Bibi (28) resident of Chak 147-GB and her one-year-old son Roman received serious injuries and died on the spot while her husband was injured.The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.

