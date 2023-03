(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Two students were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Kamra Road Teen Mela Chowk on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 ambulance reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital. The students have been identified as 19-year-old Abdullah son of Hidayatullah and 18-year-old Mustafirur Rahman son of Aziz.