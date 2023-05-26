Two killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in a traffic mishap here near Nithe Khalsa Multan road, Phool Nagar on Friday.

Rescue spokesperson said that a speeding loader truck was traveling towards Multan road when it collided with another truck coming from opposite direction.

As a result,two youths-- Tahir Abdul Ghaffar (32) and another,yet to be identified, were killed on the spot.

On getting information,police concerned and rescue reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital.