Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Two people were killed in a road traffic mishap here near Kaka Atta Khushab Road, in the precincts of Noorpur Thal police station, on Monday.

A Rescue spokesperson said a speeding loader truck collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, two men, Tahir Abdul Ghaffar (32) and another unidentified man, were killed on-the-spot.

The police concerned and Rescue personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.