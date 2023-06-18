Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in a traffic accident on Sargodha-Khushab Road, near Pul Sultan, on Sunday.

Rescue spokesperson said a speeding loader truck collided with another truck. As a result, two men -- Tahir Abdul Ghaffar (32) and another man, yet to be identified, were killed on-the-spot.

The police concerned and rescue reached the accident site after receiving information and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.