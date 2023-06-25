Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Two youths were killed in a road accident in a nearby locality on Sunday.

According to police, Masam Ali (18) and Ali Hassan (19), residents of Langarwala Pull area, were going to Sahiwal when a recklessly driven bus hit their motorcycle on Jhang-Sargodha road. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Sahiwal fornecessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Road Accident Sahiwal Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

10 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

13 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

15 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletesâ€™ Forum

16 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

16 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

16 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan