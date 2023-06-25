Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Two youths were killed in a road accident in a nearby locality on Sunday.

According to police, Masam Ali (18) and Ali Hassan (19), residents of Langarwala Pull area, were going to Sahiwal when a recklessly driven bus hit their motorcycle on Jhang-Sargodha road. Both the motorcyclists died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Sahiwal fornecessary legal formalities.