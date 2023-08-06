Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Two men were killed in a road accident in a nearby locality on Sunday.

According to police, Kamran Ali (18) and Shoaib Ali (19), residents of Kathi Bux Shah, in the jurisdiction of Tarkhanwala police station, Pul area, were going to Sahiwal when a recklessly driven bus hit their motorcycle on Jhang-Sargodha Road.

Both motorcyclists died on-the-spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities. The family members did not register a case against the bus driver and forgave him.