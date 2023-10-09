Two killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Two persons including a woman were killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Kamalpur bypass, Sargodha road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 20-year-old Muhsan Ali and 35-year-old Shakeela Asif residents of Chak no 4-JB received serious injuries and died on the spot,while the area police started investigation, he added.