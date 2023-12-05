Two killed in road accident

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Two were killed in a collision between a tractor tractor-trolley and a motorcycle at Bhakkhar Mankera road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials the accident occurred due to darkness and fog. The over-speeding motorcycle rammed into the parked tractor trolley.

They informed both motorcyclists died on the way to hospital. The bodies were admitted to Mankera Hospital.