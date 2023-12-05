Two Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Two were killed in a collision between a tractor tractor-trolley and a motorcycle at Bhakkhar Mankera road on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials the accident occurred due to darkness and fog. The over-speeding motorcycle rammed into the parked tractor trolley.
They informed both motorcyclists died on the way to hospital. The bodies were admitted to Mankera Hospital.