Two Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Two killed in road accident

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Two were killed in a collision between a tractor tractor-trolley and a motorcycle at Bhakkhar Mankera road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials the accident occurred due to darkness and fog. The over-speeding motorcycle rammed into the parked tractor trolley.

They informed both motorcyclists died on the way to hospital. The bodies were admitted to Mankera Hospital.

