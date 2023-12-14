Two killed in road accident

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Two people, including a woman, were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.

According to Police, The accident was caused by high speed and the tractor-trailer driver managed to flee the scene of the accident.

The victims were identified as Abdul Rasheed, a father of four, and his mother-in-law, Nawab Begum.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and started investigation.

APP/mhg