Two Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Two persons were killed in road mishap here in Noor Purr Thal police limits on Monday.
Police said that Muhammad Wajahat (45) and Muhammad Sameen (43),both r/o Noor Purr were traveling on motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two wheelers near Pull Badshahaan area.Consequently, they both died on the spot.
Further investigation was under way.