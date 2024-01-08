Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Two persons were killed in road mishap here in Noor Purr Thal police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Wajahat (45) and Muhammad Sameen (43),both r/o Noor Purr were traveling on motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two wheelers near Pull Badshahaan area.Consequently, they both died on the spot.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Road Died

Recent Stories

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

16 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

50 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

1 hour ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

1 hour ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

2 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan