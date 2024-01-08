Two killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Two persons were killed in road mishap here in Noor Purr Thal police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Wajahat (45) and Muhammad Sameen (43),both r/o Noor Purr were traveling on motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two wheelers near Pull Badshahaan area.Consequently, they both died on the spot.

Further investigation was under way.