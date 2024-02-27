Two Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 09:32 PM
At least two people were killed when a vehicle met with an accident due to a tyre burst on the Swat Motorway near the Katlang area of Mardan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed when a vehicle met with an accident due to a tyre burst on the Swat Motorway near the Katlang area of Mardan.
Police sources said that fourteen members of the same family were on board, resulting in the loss of two lives, with the injured shifted to the hospital.
The family, returning from performing Umrah, was en route to Dir from Islamabad airport when the accident occurred.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene to rescue and provide medical assistance to the injured, including women and children.
Recent Stories
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday
CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll ..
Fire broke out in oil tanker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two Holy Mosques- places of worship not arenas for politicking: Ashrafi5 minutes ago
-
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project5 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims6 minutes ago
-
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum6 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao6 minutes ago
-
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals6 minutes ago
-
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz5 minutes ago
-
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday5 minutes ago
-
CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project5 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting5 minutes ago
-
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll schedule5 minutes ago
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker1 hour ago