Two killed in road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed when a vehicle met with an accident due to a tyre burst on the Swat Motorway near the Katlang area of Mardan.

Police sources said that fourteen members of the same family were on board, resulting in the loss of two lives, with the injured shifted to the hospital.

The family, returning from performing Umrah, was en route to Dir from Islamabad airport when the accident occurred.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene to rescue and provide medical assistance to the injured, including women and children.