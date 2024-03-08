Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Two killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Two persons were killed in a road accident on Motorway (M-3) near Jaranwala interchange.

Rescue 1122 said here on Friday that a speeding car smashed into a mini loader as the driver of the car snoozed off.

Consequently, two people including Faisal Rasheed (45) and Daniyal Nasir (18) received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The victims were coming from Multan to Lahore.

Rescue team handed over the bodies to Motorway Police who shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwala, while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Police Motorway Driver Car Died Road Accident Nasir Jaranwala Rescue 1122 From Mini

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

20 minutes ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

9 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

9 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

10 hours ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

10 hours ago
MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

10 hours ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

10 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

10 hours ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

10 hours ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

10 hours ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan