Two Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Two persons were killed in a road accident on Motorway (M-3) near Jaranwala interchange.
Rescue 1122 said here on Friday that a speeding car smashed into a mini loader as the driver of the car snoozed off.
Consequently, two people including Faisal Rasheed (45) and Daniyal Nasir (18) received serious injuries and died on the spot.
The victims were coming from Multan to Lahore.
Rescue team handed over the bodies to Motorway Police who shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwala, while further investigation was underway.
