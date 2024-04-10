Two killed in road accident

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Two persons were killed in an accident on the Bahawalnagar Fort Abbas Road near Ada Mubarakabad on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a speeding car lost control and collided with a motorcycle resulting two persons died on the spot.

The victims identified as Shahid Javed and Arshad, while the driver of the car fled from the site of the accident.

The bodies were transported to the hospital by Rescue 1122.

Police started further investigation and search of car driver.

APP/adg/378