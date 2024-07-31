Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Two killed in road accident

Two citizens were crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and truck at Alipur road on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Two citizens were crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and truck at Alipur road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 34-year old Rabnawaz s/o Muhammad Ismail along with his cousin 17-year old Saqlain s/o Abid Hussain were returning home from their work place on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle at Alipur due to over speeding.

Resultantly, the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies to nearby hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking the truck into custody.

APP/kmr/thh

