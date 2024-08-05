Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Two persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a mini-van near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Two persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a mini-van near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on

Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 40-year old Muhammad Baqir s/o Muhammad Shafi and 14-year old Muhammad Amir s/o Muhammad Sabir were returning home from market by a mini-van when a speeding truck collided with the van near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Resultantly, they sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, however, police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident by taking truck into custody while its driver managed to escape from the scene.

More Stories From Pakistan