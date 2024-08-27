Two killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two factory workers were killed in road accident on Sargodha road in Nishatabad police limits.

Police said on Tuesday, Kashif (20) and Salman (19) were going on motorcycle when they were hit by a dumper truck near Meeranwala Bunglow,Sargodha road. Consequently, they suffered critical injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.