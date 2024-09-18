Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Two people were killed in a road accident as a speeding passenger van hit a motorcycle here at Pakka Khajera link road Wan Bhuchraan on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Anwar (44) and Gull Muhammad (39), residents of Wan Bhuchraan.

were travelling to Mianwali on a motorcycle when their bike collided with a van, and they died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

