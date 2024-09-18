Two Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Two people were killed in a road accident as a speeding passenger van hit a motorcycle here at Pakka Khajera link road Wan Bhuchraan on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Anwar (44) and Gull Muhammad (39), residents of Wan Bhuchraan.
were travelling to Mianwali on a motorcycle when their bike collided with a van, and they died on-the-spot.
Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures1 minute ago
-
Secretary Wildlife declares 1400 hectares of Katakani as game reserve2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for MDCAT11 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to resolve industry's issues; Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to remove encroachments from all city roads12 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits check post to review security situation12 minutes ago
-
CM launches portal to address public grievances22 minutes ago
-
DC visits various places to inspect ongoing projects22 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH32 minutes ago
-
12 dead,1,675 injured in Punjab road accidents32 minutes ago
-
Kid drowns in canal32 minutes ago
-
Khushall Khattak University announces schedule for MS, PhD32 minutes ago