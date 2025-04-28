Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Two killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Two boys were crushed to death while their brother and father sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident near Makkoana bypass,here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Muhammad Iqbal r/o Chak No.

228-RB was droping hiis three sons at their school when all of sudden a truck hit their bike on Makkoana-Khannuana bypass.

As a result,NOman(11) and Sufiyan(6) died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Muhammad Iqbal (34) and Atif (12) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress,he added.

