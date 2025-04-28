Two Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 10:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Two boys were crushed to death while their brother and father sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident near Makkoana bypass,here on Monday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Muhammad Iqbal r/o Chak No.
228-RB was droping hiis three sons at their school when all of sudden a truck hit their bike on Makkoana-Khannuana bypass.
As a result,NOman(11) and Sufiyan(6) died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Muhammad Iqbal (34) and Atif (12) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress,he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Indian forces continue massive search operations, house raids in IIOJK24 minutes ago
-
Govt to fortify frameworks which protect workers' rights, safety: PM9 hours ago
-
Punjab Governor condoles death of PPP Media Coordinator’s father10 hours ago
-
AJK PM asserts introduction of a transparent system of governance10 hours ago
-
AJK President, PM condemn Delhi's created war hysteria after Pahalgam false flag operation10 hours ago
-
India will receive befitting response to any aggression: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Kohat District imposes 3-month ban on fire-related activities11 hours ago
-
Kundi reaffirms national unity against Indian aggression11 hours ago
-
India’s prolonged diplomatic maneuvers stand prelude to water aggression: AJK Prime Minister11 hours ago
-
Kohat District Administration to host female Youth Open Court11 hours ago
-
Pakistan will respond more strongly than ever to any Indian misadventure: Tariq Fazal12 hours ago