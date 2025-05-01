Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Two killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Two people were killed in a collision between tractor-trolley and a car near Shahjamal Chowk on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 28-year old Abdullah, son of Muhammad Ali, along with 50-year old Allah Bukhash, son of Muhammad Ibraheem, were returning home from the city by car.

All of a sudden, a speeding tractor trolley collided with the car near Shahjamal Chowk. Resultantly, both sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Rural Health Centre Shahjamal, however, police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.

APP/shn

