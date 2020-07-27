Two killed in road accident

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed when a truck overturned after being hit by a trailer on National Highway near here on Monday.

According to details, driver lost control of the trailer due to over-speeding which hit the truck from rear side near Chak 10-1/A-L.

As a result, the truck overturned and its driver, Muhammad Usman, died on the spot while its conductor, Muhammad Tayyab, succumbed to his injuries at the DHQ Hospital.

Both the victims belonged to Bahawalnagar.