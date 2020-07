OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident on National Highway, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a truck went out of control after its tyre burst and hit a van near Chak 27/2-L.

As a result, Tanvir and Imtiaz, both residents of Morr Khunda, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospital.