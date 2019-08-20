Two killed in road accident in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons died in road accident between motorcycle and vehicle near Kasho bridge said police on Tuesday.

Muhammad Tahir son of Rahim Zada resident of Peepal Daud Shah and Ishaq Ullah son of Tehsil Khan resident of Khadari died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital Bannu and after legal formalities the bodies were handed over to their heirs.

Domail police station registered the case and started investigation.