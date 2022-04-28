Two killed in road accident in faisalabad

Two persons were killed in a road accident, in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident, in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a rashly driven car collided with a parked pickup from the rear side near Nalaywala Bridge on Express Way.

As a result, two car-riders identified as Samar (37) and Syed Wasif Ali (31), residents of Hafizabad received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumrafor postmortem.