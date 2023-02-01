Two killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Two persons, including a sexagenarian woman, were killed in a road accident in the area of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons, including a sexagenarian woman, were killed in a road accident in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding motorcycle struck against a tractor-trolley near Dumar Flour Mills on Narwala Road near Bypass Chowk.

As a result, motorcyclist Abu Imran (39) and his pillion rider woman Rasheeda Bibi (60), residents of Jhang, received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.