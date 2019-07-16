Two killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Two persons were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Balochni Police Station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Balochni Police Station.

According to police said that Zain alongwith her 32-year-old Nazira bibi of Jandanwala was riding on a motorcycle when a speedy wagon hit the two-wheeler at Ali Pur bungalow Saim bridge.

Consequently,both received serious injuries and died on the spot.However,the driver of wagon managed to escape from the spot.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.