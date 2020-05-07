UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and another injured in a road accident near here Thursday.

According to rescue-1122, Muhammad Qasim, along with two others was riding a motorcycle near Chak No 61-RB on Sheikhupura road when an over speeding truck hit them.

As a result, Qasim and another who yet to be identified were killed on the spot while third sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to Allied hospital in critical condition.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene.

