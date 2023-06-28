Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident In Faislabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Two persons, including a rickshaw driver, were killed in a road accident in the area of Satiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons, including a rickshaw driver, were killed in a road accident in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding truck hit a rickshaw near Chak 76-GB Adda Satiana Road.

As a result, rickshaw driver Shahid (50) resident of Chak 69/R-B Ghaseet Pura and passenger Azhar Iqbal (40) resident of Gugera, Okara received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation for arrest of the truck driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident, he added.

