Two Killed In Road Accident In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Two persons were killed and three others suffered injuries when an unknown driver lose control near D-Chowk in Islamabad on Monday.
According to police the suspect along with the vehicle has been apprehended and shifted to Kohsar Police Station.
