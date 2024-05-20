Two killed in road accident in Islamabad

Two persons were killed and three others suffered injuries when an unknown driver lose control near D-Chowk in Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Two persons were killed and three others suffered injuries when an unknown driver lose control near D-Chowk in Islamabad on Monday.

According to police the suspect along with the vehicle has been apprehended and shifted to Kohsar Police Station.