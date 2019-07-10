Two killed in road accident in Islamabad

S.S.P Research and Development Kamran Yousuf Malik along with his friend Ashar Ishaq was killed in a road accident as their vehicle collided with a trailer truck at Sial Mor near Sargodha on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :S.S.P Research and Development Kamran Yousuf Malik along with his friend Ashar Ishaq was killed in a road accident as their vehicle collided with a trailer truck at Sial Mor near Sargodha on Wednesday morning.

According to police official the deceased were traveling in Vigo LEG-1690 from Lahore to Islamabad the deceased police official was driving the vehicle,adding the ill-fatted incident occurred due to brakes failure of the vehicle.

The official further said that Ashar Ishaq died on the spot while Kamran Yousuf was taken to T.H.Q Hospital where he was succumbed to wounds.

The driver of the trailer truck fled away from the scene and police had started a search operation to arrest him, adding the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy whereas the vehicles were taken into the custody of the area police for the further prosecution.