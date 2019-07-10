UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Accident In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:47 PM

Two killed in road accident in Islamabad

S.S.P Research and Development Kamran Yousuf Malik along with his friend Ashar Ishaq was killed in a road accident as their vehicle collided with a trailer truck at Sial Mor near Sargodha on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :S.S.P Research and Development Kamran Yousuf Malik along with his friend Ashar Ishaq was killed in a road accident as their vehicle collided with a trailer truck at Sial Mor near Sargodha on Wednesday morning.

According to police official the deceased were traveling in Vigo LEG-1690 from Lahore to Islamabad the deceased police official was driving the vehicle,adding the ill-fatted incident occurred due to brakes failure of the vehicle.

The official further said that Ashar Ishaq died on the spot while Kamran Yousuf was taken to T.H.Q Hospital where he was succumbed to wounds.

The driver of the trailer truck fled away from the scene and police had started a search operation to arrest him, adding the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy whereas the vehicles were taken into the custody of the area police for the further prosecution.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police Driver Vehicles Vehicle Died Road Accident Sargodha Vigo From

Recent Stories

Emirati-Kuwaiti exhibition opens in Dubai

5 minutes ago

FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on ..

12 minutes ago

New Greek PM promises tax cuts in first cabinet me ..

12 minutes ago

'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' campaign starts, peopl ..

6 minutes ago

American girl marries with jobless Pakistani boy i ..

6 minutes ago

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.