Two Killed In Road Accident In Khanewal
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:19 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons of same family riding on motorbike were killed near 18-KC, of Khanewal district, police reported on Tuesday.
According to details, two rashly driven motorcyclists collided with each other at 18-KC of Khanewal district, Punjab. As a result, two real brothers riding on two wheelers died on the spot.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.