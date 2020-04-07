Two killed in road accident in Khanewal

Two persons of same family riding on motorbike were killed near 18-KC, of Khanewal district, police reported on Tuesday

According to details, two rashly driven motorcyclists collided with each other at 18-KC of Khanewal district, Punjab. As a result, two real brothers riding on two wheelers died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.