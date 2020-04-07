UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accident In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:19 PM

Two killed in road accident in Khanewal

Two persons of same family riding on motorbike were killed near 18-KC, of Khanewal district, police reported on Tuesday

According to details, two rashly driven motorcyclists collided with each other at 18-KC of Khanewal district, Punjab. As a result, two real brothers riding on two wheelers died on the spot.

According to details, two rashly driven motorcyclists collided with each other at 18-KC of Khanewal district, Punjab. As a result, two real brothers riding on two wheelers died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

