Two killed in road accident in Multan

(@imziishan)

Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries as a truck rammed into a tree at Jhokwains,Bosan road,near here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries as a truck rammed into a tree at Jhokwains,Bosan road,near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122,two persons--Allah Bachayah (26) son of Allah Bux and Muhammad Rizwan (17) son of Muhammad Ramzan were killed in the mishap. An injured person,Ghulam Murtaza received minor injuries and was given first aid. Concerned police was investigating the incident.