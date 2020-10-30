Two killed in road accident in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons have lost their life when their motorbikes collided each other on Friday at Sultan Pur Sargodha city.

According to police sources, the accident occurred due to over speed, as a result both the motorcyclists died on the spot while the other one sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 and police shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby Hospital, a private news channel reported.