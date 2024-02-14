Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Two killed in road accident in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Two persons were killed, while one sustained injuries in a road mishap here near village Hazoor Purr on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Azeem (33),Muhammad Sarfraz (42) and Muhammad Abdullah (38),all residents of Jhelum, were travelling towards Sargodha in a car to attend the marriage ceremony of their relatives when their vehicle collided with a sugarcane loaded parked trolley.

Consequently,Azeem and Sarfraz died on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue1122 teams and police reached the spot, shifted the victims to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Bhera for necessary legal formalities.

Bhera police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Road Vehicle Car Died Sargodha Jhelum Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

9 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

9 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

9 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

9 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

9 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

9 hours ago
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

10 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

10 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

10 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

10 hours ago
 ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for ..

ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43

10 hours ago
 Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared po ..

Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan