Two Killed In Road Accident Inb Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:36 PM

Two persons including a girl were killed in a road accident at Wazirabad Road on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) Two persons including a girl were killed in a road accident at Wazirabad Road on Wednesday.

According to police, Adrees (40) along with an unknown girl (18) was riding a motorbike when his two-wheeler collided with a donkey-cart coming from opposite direction near Jorian Wala Stop.

Adrees died on the spot while girl expired on her way to hospital. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. Police are looking into the matter.

