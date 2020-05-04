Two killed in road accident near Khushab-Sargodha road

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Khushab-Sargodha road, police reported on Monday night

KHUSHAB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Khushab-Sargodha road, police reported on Monday night.

According to details, a recklessly driven dumper collided with a two wheeler at the crossing of Sundral More of Khushab district, Punjab.

As a result, two persons riding on a bike died on the spot. Those killed in the accident were identified as Asghar Shah and Nargis Batool. Both husband and wife have been shifted by Rescue team to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.